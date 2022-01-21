Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Doug La Rocque A mere three weeks ago, those in the Wasaren League knew the Tamarac Boys Varsity Basketball team was good; now the entire State knows it. In a tournament in Rome, NY, the Bengals defeated what was then the top team in the whole State, Utica Academy of Science. Since then, they […]
Contributed by Rensselaer County An eighth round of sampling of properties in Poestenkill for PFOA has been concluded, with one new property found to have above State-permitted levels, County officials announced on Tuesday. Twelve properties were sampled during the eighth round of testing. Samples were taken from Weatherwax Road and locations that had been previously […]
by Alex Brooks At its January meeting, the Petersburgh Town Board took up the question of appointing someone to the vacant Town Board seat that was created when Katie Murray resigned it in order to take the Supervisor position. The position was advertised in The Eastwick Press on December 24, and the Town received two […]
Hoosick Falls Central School District students of the month for December are (from left to right): Luke Giglio, Emma Waugh, Sophie Hayes, Philip Dorman, Emma Wilwol, Caleb Larson, James Miles, Sophia Parker and Dylan Loomis. Photo courtesy of Kevin Weeden.
Provided by WasarenSportsNet Boys Thursday, January 13 Hoosick Falls 93 Berlin/New Lebanon 29 Leading Scorers: Panthers – Miles Smith 18, Jake Sparks 15, Connor Jones 10, Mat Kempf 12, Michael Fratello 12; Mountaineers – Jesse Francour 14 Key Stat: The Panthers opened with a 26-2 first period Take Away: The Falls put five […]