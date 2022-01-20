Hoosick Man Honored by Legislature

by Amy Modesti

Prior to the opening of the Rensselaer County Legislative meeting on Tuesday, January 1, District 5 representatives Jeff Wysocki and Bruce Patire paid homage to the late Robert Breese of Breese Hollow in the Town. He was a World War II veteran serving aboard the USS Tarawa, the last aircraft carrier built during the war. Mr. Breese was also named Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1963. Mr. Breese was a member of the Hoosick Fire Department, receiving a 65-year service award. He also served