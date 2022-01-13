Hoosick Falls Board Village Board Meeting

Cops, Copiers and All Things Water Related

by Doug La Rocque

Mayor Rob Allen announced up front at the Tuesday, January 11 Village Board meeting that there has been a change in the Officer in Charge position for the Village Police Department. As of that evening, Officer Paul Aleksonis will assume the department’s top spot during the suspension of Chief Robert Ashe. He replaces Officer Bernie Davock, who was appointed to the position on December 16. Officer Davock will assume the position of 2nd in command.

According to the Mayor, Officer Aleksonis has been with the Police Department since 1995 and has been Officer in Charge many times in the past when the Chief was on vacation. He is also available to work several shifts per week.

Chief Ashe’s son Justin also attended the meeting and during public comment read a letter expressing his displeasure with Mayor Allen and some other members of the Police Department