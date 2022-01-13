Alfred Eberle – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Alfred John Emmanuel Smith Eberle, 93, a lifelong resident of Hoosick Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on December 26, 2021, following a short illness.

Born June 27th, 1928, in Albany, New York, Alfred was the son of the late John and Margaret (O’Brien) Eberle. He received his early education and graduated in 1947 from St. Mary’s Academy in Hoosick Falls. On May 10th, 1952, he married the late Anne Croteau at Sacred Heart Church in Bennington, Vermont.

Alfred served as a corporal in the Army National Guard for a few years following World War II. His service to his country was something he was quite proud of. Following his military service and the start of his family, Alfred was employed as a production worker at the Wood Flong Corporation in Hoosick Falls. He held many jobs during his life, as hard work and supporting his family was very important to him, so important that he didn’t retire until he was 89 and a half.

Alfred attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #457. He was elected to be a town trustee for Hoosick Falls. He also loved apple pie and saying his catchphrase “EGBAR” which stands for “everything’s gonna be alright.”

He is described as a true gentleman, who was selfless, giving, and kind. He also had a terrific sense of humor and a spectacular smile that was always present. Alfred was the sweetest father, and our everything according to his children. He will be so deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him.

At the time of his death, Alfred was the oldest living Eberle. Even during his last hours, he had no complaints, as complaining was never his style. He also was a few hours shy of celebrating being 93 and a half.

Survivors of Alfred include his children: JoAnne Brown (William) of Hoosick Falls, Mary Douget (Bobby) of Basile, Louisiana, Carol Eberle of Latham, New York, Alfred Eberle (Carlos) of Sacramento, California, and Yvonne Mendelson (Mike) of Unicoi, Tennessee. Alfred is also survived by eleven grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren, soon to be eighteen, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Another important survivor of Alfred is his calico cat, Baby, who was a loyal companion for the last few years of his life.

He is predeceased by his wife of over 65 years Anne Eberle and their son John Eberle, as well as his thirteen siblings.

Contributions in memory of Alfred may be made to the Karen and Molly Mcgovern Fund, through the office of the E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main street, Bennington, Vermont 05201.

Guestbook Condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.