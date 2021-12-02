It Truly Was a Christmas Spectacular

by Doug La Rocque with contributions from the SVFD

It might have been a bit chilly and snowy, but isn’t that what Christmas is supposed to feel like? Besides, the spirit of the season and the camaraderie experienced by those at the very First Stephentown Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, September 27 was certainly enough to warm the cockles of one’s heart.

It was estimated that as many as 500 people lined the parade route and gathered in Veteran’s Park for the parade from the Fire Hall and subsequent