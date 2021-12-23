Schodack Planning Board Highlights 

by Denise Wright

Even though the Christmas holiday is quickly approaching, the Schodack Planning Board was busy at their December 20 meeting. After the minutes were approved, a Schodack resident voiced questions about the Muslim Community of Troy cemetery project proposed on Phillips Road. The resident asked for clarification about the burial process, the phasing of the project and the impact on groundwater. Members of the Board explained that the burial ceremonies involve simple pine boxes with no embalming process.

The project presenter from Environmental Designs updated the Board that a geotechnical consultant had completed an environmental study. According to the report, there will be