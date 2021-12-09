Poestenkill Public Availability Sessions

by Chris Tergliafera

On December 8, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Department of Health (DOH), the Rensselaer County Department of Health (RCDOH) and representatives from the Town of Poestenkill held two public availability sessions in the Algonquin Middle School cafeteria. The purpose of which was to inform the residents of finding, and plans going forward, in the ongoing PFAS contamination investigation. Those attending could go to one of five stations set up around the cafeteria, to find out information on various topics of concern regarding the contamination. Find out more in the full article next week in the Eastwick Press.