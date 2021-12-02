McLaughlin Charged With Misuse of Campaign Funds

AG’s Office Claims Money Used to Pay Personal Debt

by Doug La Rocque

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday, December 1, announced the arrest and indictment of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on charges on Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Offering a False Instrument for filing in the First Degree, both felonies. According to the press release from the Attorney General’s Office it is alleged that in November 2017, after having won the election to the County Executive’s post but while still serving as a member of the New York State Assembly, a personal dispute erupted between McLaughlin and a staffer over