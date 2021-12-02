Man Seriously Burned in Fire

by Doug La Rocque with input from Sidewinder Photography

Shortly after 8 am on Friday morning, November 26, Stephentown firefighters were called to 4835 South Stephentown Road for a structure at Rainbow Ridge Farms. On arrival, Chief David Corlew reported the building to be fully involved and called for mutual aid from the neighboring Tsatsawassa and New Lebanon Fire companies. They also found 59-year-old Hanley Palmer in the driveway, badly burned. He was