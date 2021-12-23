Local Olympian Speaks at Tamarac High School

by Amy Modesti

Do you know what it takes to be an Olympian? Emma White does.

Tuesday, December 21, White spoke to students inside the Tamarac High School District Auditorium about her Olympic career. The 24-year-old, originally from Duanesburg, now residing in Jersey City, NJ, took up cycling at nine years old. Inspired by her older brother and family at their cycling outings, White made it her mission to become a cyclist.

Upon becoming a cyclist, she majored in Computer Science at Union College. It was during her college years that she trained under famed coach Kristen Armstrong, and raised her cycling skills to new heights, even taking part in the 2014 and 2015 Junior World Championships.

Eventually, White made the switch to track cycling and joined the USA Olympic Team