by Chris Tergliafera

Expanded testing of water around the Rt. 203 NYS Superfund site has shown further contamination. The results of October testing were confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday, December 1. The Rt. 203 site had previously been discovered as associated with the Dewey Loeffel toxic landfill, which itself is a federal Superfund site and is currently undergoing clean up of toxic wastes. The EPA conducted