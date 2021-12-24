Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Doug La Rocque Word is getting around town about a substitute bus driver for the Brittonkill (Brunswick) Schools. Not because she is special (she makes it very clear she isn’t) but because of the uniqueness of the situation. District Superintendent Dr. Angelina Maloney is now also known as substitute school bus driver Angelina Maloney. […]
by Alex Brooks Tom Berry said the drainage improvement work designed by the Town’s engineer to keep water runoff out of the landfill as much as possible has been completed by the Berlin and Petersburgh highway departments. “All water drainage issues have been resolved,” said Berry. He said Mark Millspaugh, the engineer from Sterling Environmental, […]
by Denise Wright Even though the Christmas holiday is quickly approaching, the Schodack Planning Board was busy at their December 20 meeting. After the minutes were approved, a Schodack resident voiced questions about the Muslim Community of Troy cemetery project proposed on Phillips Road. The resident asked for clarification about the burial process, the phasing […]
by Amy Modesti Do you know what it takes to be an Olympian? Emma White does. Tuesday, December 21, White spoke to students inside the Tamarac High School District Auditorium about her Olympic career. The 24-year-old, originally from Duanesburg, now residing in Jersey City, NJ, took up cycling at nine years old. Inspired by her […]
Hoosick Falls School Board by Alex Brooks At the Hoosick Falls School Board meeting on Thursday, December 16, there was discussion of a possible need to go to remote learning on short notice because of a high number of COVID-19 cases in the Hoosick Falls community, some of which had shown up among teachers and […]