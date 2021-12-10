Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Doug La Rocque The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released their decision on how to provide a new permanent source of clean drinking water for the Village of Hoosick Falls. That decision calls for: • Developing two new groundwater supply wells. Existing test wells south of Hoosick Falls will be converted to […]
Through the generosity of people in the area, the Berlin Community Food Coset provided Thanksgiving dinner boxes to 15 families, cooked a turkey for one family and delivered individual meals to 6 people and couples. The Closet is working on collecting food for Christmas baskets. Hams, yams and cake mixes are needed. Stewart’s gas cards are needed as well. If you […]
Submitted by the Rensselaer County Department of Health A seventh round of sampling of properties in Poestenkill for PFOA has been concluded, with three new properties found to have levels of PFOA above the state-permitted levels, County officials announced on Thursday, December 2. The results were finalized Wednesday and prepared for public release. The seventh […]
by Steve Bradley Ron Jones, who coached football at Hoosick Falls Central School for 23 years, was inducted as a member of the Class of 2021 Capital Region Hall of Fame Saturday evening. Jones coached his teams to six straight sectional titles in the 2009-2014 span, state semi-finals and state championship games. At one time, […]
Potential Projects Discussed by Chris Tergliafera Synthesis Architects were at the meeting to discuss several potential future projects, which include an irrigation system for the sports fields, improved outdoor lighting for both Berlin Elementary and Middle/High School and outdoor learning spaces. Synthesis showed examples of what each project could look like, and an estimate of […]
Submitted by the BCS Communications Department Berlin Middle/High School is fielding a Modified, Junior Varsity and Varsity Masterminds team again this year as an extracurricular opportunity for students to represent their school in an interscholastic setting. The quiz bowl competition is for students who enjoy games like Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. The quiz questions range […]