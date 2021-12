Submitted by the Office of Assemblyman Jake Ashby

Assemblyman Jake Ashby (R,C,I-Castleton), the Ranking Republican Member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and an Army veteran, hosted the first “No Surrender” Veterans Initiative: Making PTSD a Priority roundtable event in the Capital Region on Wednesday, December 1.

The event, the first of six regional roundtables, was aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of