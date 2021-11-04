Wildcats Dominate Quarterfinal Game

Hudson 6 0 6 0 12

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac 13 27 7 0 47

For the third week in a row the Hoosick Fall-Tamarac Wildcats dominated an opponent. By halftime the Panthers were in change and things were looking good for the JV to in some playing time.

A couple minutes after being helped off the field on the opening kickoff, Dillon Grogan pulled in a pass from quarterback Jake Sparks on their first possession and raced down the sideline for 59 yards and into the endzone to put the Wildcats up 6-0. The extra point was missed.

Hudson countered later in the quarter on a four yard dive