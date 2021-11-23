The Masterminds Are Back at Work

Submitted by the BCS Communications Department

Berlin Middle/High School is fielding a Modified, Junior Varsity and Varsity Masterminds team again this year as an extracurricular opportunity for students to represent their school in an interscholastic setting.

The quiz bowl competition is for students who enjoy games like Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. The quiz questions range in topics from art, biology, chemistry, current events, geography, history, literature, music, political science, pop culture, religion and sports.