by Steve Bradley Ron Jones, who coached football at Hoosick Falls Central School for 23 years, was inducted as a member of the Class of 2021 Capital Region Hall of Fame Saturday evening. Jones coached his teams to six straight sectional titles in the 2009-2014 span, state semi-finals and state championship games. At one time, […]
by Alex Brooks At the end of the Public Hearing on the budget held on November 1, members of the Town Board read a letter addressed to the patrons of the Water District, declaring the need to raise the semi-annual water fees. It cited a history of operational shortfalls and sought to put the District […]
Highly Controversial Road Is No More by Doug La Rocque Vehemently opposed by neighbors in the housing developments behind the Planet Fitness on Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7), the planned rear access roadway into the Aldi, KFC and Wendy's locations now under construction has been
Potential Projects Discussed by Chris Tergliafera Synthesis Architects were at the meeting to discuss several potential future projects, which include an irrigation system for the sports fields, improved outdoor lighting for both Berlin Elementary and Middle/High School and outdoor learning spaces. Synthesis showed examples of what each project could look like, and an estimate of […]
Submitted by the BCS Communications Department Berlin Middle/High School is fielding a Modified, Junior Varsity and Varsity Masterminds team again this year as an extracurricular opportunity for students to represent their school in an interscholastic setting. The quiz bowl competition is for students who enjoy games like Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. The quiz questions range […]