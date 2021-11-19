Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
For many years the Stephentown Veteran’s Organization has held a special ceremony in Veterans Park honoring those who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. Those special moments were repeated this Saturday, November 6. Each year, there is a keynote guest speaker. This year, is was Stephentown resident Lt. Col. (Ret) Diana […]
by Bea Peterson How do you say goodbye to a church you have attended your entire life? How do you say goodbye to a building that has been a focal point in the community since 1888? You do it with love, respect and dignity. And that’s what Rev. Donna Elia and the remaining members of […]
Controversial Bus Parking Lot Proposal is Withdrawn by Doug La Rocque When the Brunswick Planning Board held its public hearing on a proposal by Matopato, LLC to construct a school bus parking facility at 291 Oakwood Avenue, it met with strong opposition by neighbors, who were concerned about You must be logged in to view […]
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac: 42 Corinth (0-6): 0 It was not expected to be a competitive game. It wasn’t. Two minutes into the game the Wildcats led 14-0. With three minutes left in the first quarter, HF-T led 28-0 and the game was over at that point. Every point in the game was scored before the half. Junior […]
by Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Thursday October 21, the day the building reopened after a sewer line problem had closed the building to students for two days. Board President Joe Patire and Superintendent Pat Dailey expressed their thanks to those who responded to the crisis […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the October 19 meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board, the Middle School Student Council handed out gift bags to the Board and Superintendent to thank them for their service and dedication to the school community. The High School Student Council recently met with Principle Kimberly Brownell to discuss concerns […]