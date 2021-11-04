Luke and Make-A-Wish Team Up Again

For many years now Hoosick Falls Central School student Luke Hoag has spearheaded a Letter to Santa campaign in conjunction with the Macy’s Department Stores. For each letter Luke delivered to Macy’s at the Colonie Center Shopping Mall, Macy’s made a $2 donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars raised each year.

Luke kicked off his 2021 campaign at the school this past week, with a few COVID-19 wrinkles. In years past, people have delivered mailbags full of letters to the school, which were then delivered to the Colonie store. This year’s, it will be a virtual event, no letters will be accepted at the school building. A direct link has been set up on the Macy’s website. Macy’s will donate one dollar for each letter that is received, up to $1 million.



