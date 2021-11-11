Knickerbocker Historical Society’s Knick at Night 

by Amy Modesti

Step back, sit down and take in the tale of the 1711 Kittelhuyn Massacre from the mouths of colonial settlers and an Indian at the Knickerbocker Historical Society.

Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 was the historical society’s annual benefit, Knick at Night. This featured food, Souper Supper consisting of hearty soups served with cornbread/bread, molasses cookie/brownie and beverage. With the food came the educational entertainment, put on by volunteers dressed as local settlers, hunters and a Huron Indian, to tell the harrowing tale of 1711’s Kettelhuyn Massacre