Berlin Library Changes are Coming

Submitted by Berlin Free Town Library

Today libraries are faced with the possibility of becoming obsolete if they remain an institution that is only about the borrowing and lending of books. Libraries across the country and the globe are changing their models to stay relevant; they are diversifying. They view themselves as important community centers, but not just a place to borrow a book, conduct research or use a computer.

If there is one thing we have taken away from living through a pandemic, it’s that societies cannot stay healthy when they remain socially isolated. Libraries everywhere are becoming a place where people can gather, in person or remotely, over like interests, participating in activities and programs