Another Successful Mass Food Giveaway in Grafton

by Doug La Rocque

Catholic Charities, The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, the Capital District Area Labor Federation, The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Eastwick Press teamed up on Wednesday, November 3 to once again bring Eastern and Central Rensselaer County a mass food giveaway, held at the Grafton Lakes State Park (GLSP). This was the third such event that has been held at GLSP and the second this year. Just like the previous two several hundred families received