Halloween Events

Brunswick Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, October 30, from noon to 3 pm, at the Brunswick Sports Complex, 4165 NY RT 2, Troy.

Brunswick Library – Haunted Trail

A socially distanced Halloween event. Follow the spooky trail and grab your goody bag in the shed on Friday, October 29 – Sunday, October 31.

Center Brunswick United Methodist Church

Trunk or Treat for all ages on Halloween Sunday, October 31 from 10:30 to 11:30 am in the parking lot of the Church located at the intersection of Rt. 7 and Rt. 142. Adults—decorate the back of your cars/trucks and bring your candy. Snacks will be provided. All are welcome.

Grafton’s Trunk-or-Treat

Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 31, from 1 to 3 pm at the Grafton VFW/Fire Hall. If you would like to volunteer, or decorate your trunk, call or text Noelle Goyer at 518-269-8988.

Hoosick Falls Halloween Parade

The Hoosick Halloween parade is Saturday, October 30, at 6 pm, in Wood Park. Prizes will be given for funniest, cutest, scariest, best family or group, best pet and most creative costumes. If any person or business would like to donate or volunteer to help please contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or Eric Sheffer at 518-859-6034.

Petersburgh Kids Halloween Party

The Parks and Recreation Committee will be hosting their annual kids Halloween party on Saturday, October 30, from 2 to 5 pm at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center. Please join us for a costume parade, pumpkin painting, bingo, games, fun and treats.

Petersburgh Trick-or-Treat Book Giveaway

Library Trustees will have books for the Trick-or-Treaters to choose from at the Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 31 at the Petersburg Baptist Church.

Stephentown Halloween Party and Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, October 30, 1 to 3 pm (Rain date, October 31) Join us from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, October 30 at the Stephentown Fire Hall. All games, activities, and crafts will be held outside with appropriate social distancing. Prizes for best costumes, best trunk decorations and best dog costumes. Costume contest will end at 2 pm. We are looking for people to decorate their trunk and hand out candy for kids at the Halloween Party. If you would like to participate, please go to the library’s website to sign up.





