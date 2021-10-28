Grafton’s Upcoming Mass Food Giveaway

Catholic Charities CC Move Program, the Northeast Regional Food Bank and The Eastwick Press are happy to announce that a mass food giveaway will be held Wednesday, November 3, starting at 9 am at the Grafton Lakes State Park parking lot. This will be the third such giveaway held at GLSP, with the first two feeding more than 200 families each time. Volunteers will be handing out meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods and other food stores to anyone who would like them. All you need to do is show up. There is no charge for any of the products. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.