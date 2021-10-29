Please email volunteer@ccrcda.org if you’re interested in volunteering at this event.
Grafton Food Giveaway Volunteers Needed
Please email volunteer@ccrcda.org if you’re interested in volunteering at this event.
Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Please email volunteer@ccrcda.org if you’re interested in volunteering at this event.
by Doug La Rocque Stewart’s Shops President and CEO Gary Dake was joined by the outgoing President of the New York Power Authority, (NYPA) Gil Quiniones, on Friday morning, October 29 to cut the ribbon on the new fast charging Electric Vehicle (EV) station at the Stewarts on Columbia Turnpike near the intersection with I-90 […]
The Columbia NE Repair Cafe, held at the Firehouse in New Lebanon on Saturday, October 23, was a smashing success. Ten organizers from the Climate Smart Communities Task Forces of New Lebanon, Austerlitz, Chatham and East Nassau welcomed a steady stream of visitors from as far away as Taghkanic and Albany, and as nearby as […]
by Bea Peterson On a recent Sunday afternoon residents, family and friends of Wood Park enjoyed a visit with Dolley Madison, the charming wife of President James Madison. Dressed in a beautiful red velvet empire style dress with matching turban, historic interpreter Phyllis Chapman, along with visuals coordinator and husband Michael Chapman, enchanted folks with […]
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac: 42 Corinth (0-6): 0 It was not expected to be a competitive game. It wasn’t. Two minutes into the game the Wildcats led 14-0. With three minutes left in the first quarter, HF-T led 28-0 and the game was over at that point. Every point in the game was scored before the half. Junior […]
by Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Thursday October 21, the day the building reopened after a sewer line problem had closed the building to students for two days. Board President Joe Patire and Superintendent Pat Dailey expressed their thanks to those who responded to the crisis […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the October 19 meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board, the Middle School Student Council handed out gift bags to the Board and Superintendent to thank them for their service and dedication to the school community. The High School Student Council recently met with Principle Kimberly Brownell to discuss concerns […]
Leave a Reply