Storage Facility Destroyed In Two-Alarm Fire

by Doug La Rocque

Shortly after 5:30 pm on Thursday, September 9, a large fire broke out in a storage building on the property of and owned by Ace Hardware on Hoosick Road. The first fire chief on the scene declared a large working fire and asked for second alarm to be sounded. In all, 13 fire companies, including all of those from the Town of Brunswick combined their efforts to battle what firefighters labeled as a “stubborn and hard to fight” fire. That was partially because of the buildings make up, which included two separate roofs, one constructed of metal. It was from fear that a portion of the roof was in imminent danger of collapse, that firefighters were ordered out of the structure and assumed what was considered a defense posture, pouring water on the flames from the outside including the use of two aerials.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No serious injuries were reported and the neighboring Ace Hardware Store was sparred damage and indeed was open for business on Friday morning. The Eastwick Press will have more on this story in our next edition.