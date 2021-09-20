The Eastwick Press Newspaper

High School Volleyball • Berlin/New Lebanon Defeats Cambridge

Contributed by Coach Paul Slaver

A great team win from BNL varsity volleyball! The girls played as a team, moving around the court and defeating Cambridge in 3 sets. The girls kept serving up aces with 5 from Macayla Roberts and 3 from both Bailey Catlin and Ciera Jaegar. Alexis Rifenburg, Riley Smith, Acsha Bray and Jayelyn Goodermote all contributed with 1 ace a piece. Action did not stop there with 3 kills from Bailey Catlin and 2 from Ciara Jaegar, Riley Smith and Macayla Roberts. Acsha Bray and Sage Rogers continued on offense with 1 kill apiece. Defense also earned 28 digs. Keep it up girls.


Members of the Berlin/New Lebanon Girls Volleyball team await service from Cambridge in the Wednesday, September 8 match. Photo contributed.

Tamarac JV Girls Volleyball
Contributed by Coach Jessica Marsh

The Lady Bengals continued their winning was on the Volleyball court on Monday, September 13 with a 3 to 1 set win over Saratoga Catholic.
Set 1: 25-16
Set 2: 25-23
Set 3: 21-25
Set 4: 25-22

Lily Roda: 6 kills 3 blocks
Gabby Rena: 8 assists
Julianna Maxfield: 10 serving points, 4 aces
Saratoga Catholic:
Allison Motler: 14 serving points, 4 aces, 7 kills
Kara Wengert: 11 digs
Jaqueline Fornabia: 7 serving points, 5 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks
The previous week, Tamarac topped Hoosic Valley, also 3 sets to 1
Set 1: Tamarac 25-23
Set 2: Tamarac 25-12
Set 3: Tamarac 27-25
Set 4: Tamarac 25-7

Tamarac:
Gabby Rena: 28 serves, 8 aces
Allison Hasty: 6 kills
Lily Roda: 3 kills , 1 block
Hoosic Valley:
Abby Peckham: 16 serves 2 kills
Ella Waldron: 2 kills
Lainey Bochette: 1 block 1 kill
Kate Marbot: 6 assists 


Tamarac’s record now stands at 3-0, overall and in league play.

