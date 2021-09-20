High School Volleyball • Berlin/New Lebanon Defeats Cambridge

Contributed by Coach Paul Slaver

A great team win from BNL varsity volleyball! The girls played as a team, moving around the court and defeating Cambridge in 3 sets. The girls kept serving up aces with 5 from Macayla Roberts and 3 from both Bailey Catlin and Ciera Jaegar. Alexis Rifenburg, Riley Smith, Acsha Bray and Jayelyn Goodermote all contributed with 1 ace a piece. Action did not stop there with 3 kills from Bailey Catlin and 2 from Ciara Jaegar, Riley Smith and Macayla Roberts. Acsha Bray and Sage Rogers continued on offense with 1 kill apiece. Defense also earned 28 digs. Keep it up girls.





Tamarac JV Girls Volleyball

Contributed by Coach Jessica Marsh

The Lady Bengals continued their winning was on the Volleyball court on Monday, September 13 with a 3 to 1 set win over Saratoga Catholic.

Set 1: 25-16

Set 2: 25-23

Set 3: 21-25

Set 4: 25-22

Lily Roda: 6 kills 3 blocks

Gabby Rena: 8 assists

Julianna Maxfield: 10 serving points, 4 aces

Saratoga Catholic:

Allison Motler: 14 serving points, 4 aces, 7 kills

Kara Wengert: 11 digs

Jaqueline Fornabia: 7 serving points, 5 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks

The previous week, Tamarac topped Hoosic Valley, also 3 sets to 1

Set 1: Tamarac 25-23

Set 2: Tamarac 25-12

Set 3: Tamarac 27-25

Set 4: Tamarac 25-7

Tamarac:

Gabby Rena: 28 serves, 8 aces

Allison Hasty: 6 kills

Lily Roda: 3 kills , 1 block

Hoosic Valley:

Abby Peckham: 16 serves 2 kills

Ella Waldron: 2 kills

Lainey Bochette: 1 block 1 kill

Kate Marbot: 6 assists



Tamarac’s record now stands at 3-0, overall and in league play.