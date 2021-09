At a joint meeting of the Brunswick Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday evening, September 23, final approval for the construction of a Hannaford Supermarket at the corner of Lord Avenue and Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7) was granted. The store is expected to open sometime in the spring, once NYS DOT installs a new traffic light at that intersection. The complete report will appear in the October 1 edition of The Eastwick Press.