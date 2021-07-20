Hoosick Falls Garbage Pickup Changes

The Solid Waste pickup schedule in the Village of Hoosick Falls will be changing next week. Most residents will not notice a change, but some who are normally scheduled for Friday pickup will be changing to the new Wednesday pickup.

First and foremost, the Thursday pickup schedule will remain unchanged. The current Friday pickup schedule will be split into two groups: those who remain on Friday, and those who are switched to Wednesday.

The new Wednesday pickup (Wednesday, July 28th will be the first Wednesday pickup) include all locations in the Village west of the Hoosic River: River Road, Mechanic Street, and the Clay Hill Area), as well as Church Street, Carey Avenue (including McCaffrey St, Redmond St, Fiske St, Railroad Ave), and Rogers Avenue (including Dale St, Home St, Centre St, and Ashley Dr).

The remaining properties who will stay on the Friday pickup schedule are mainly in 2nd ward – River Street, 1st through 5th St, Hoosick St, Center St, most of Elm St, Willow St, up to Nixon St, Lower John St, Lyman St, and Water St.

Flyers will be left by County Waste this week, preparing residents for the changes that go into effect next week, beginning July 28th.