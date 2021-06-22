Local and state officials joined with residents and employees of Van Rensselaer Manor on Friday afternoon, June 18, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the current facility.
One of the highlights of the day was the awarding of certificates of appreciation to 39 employees who were there when the manor opened, as well as the dedication of a tree to… The complete story will appear in next week’s Eastwick Press.
Van Rensselaer Manor Celebrates 25 Years
