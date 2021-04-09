Petersburgh Couple Dies in Vermont Crash

Bennington Police says an elderly couple from Petersburgh perished Thursday evening, when the vehicle they were driving slammed into the rear of a farm vehicle along West Road (VT. Route 9). They are identified as 85-year old Charles Schichtl and 82-year old Lorraine Schichtl.

According to Police, the driver of the Dry Hauler said he was unaware his vehicle had been struck. He thought he had blown a tire and stopped to investigate. The Schichtl’s vehicle was wedged under the hauler. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the deadly crash is under investigation, and an autopsy of the victims will be scheduled.