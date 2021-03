Tri-Town Ambulance Is On Hold

by Doug La Rocque

Prefacing his comments with the statement that he is not opposed to a paid day time ambulance service to cover the Towns of Grafton, Berlin and Petersburgh, Grafton Rescue Squad Board of Directors member Jeremy Gosse told a special Tuesday evening, March 16 ambulance forum, that the board feels the squad must first get itself straightened out before it moves forward with the idea.