Hoosick Falls

Village Incumbents File For Re-election

by Doug La Rocque

When the time frame to file petitions for four Village Board Seats and Mayor came and past on February 9, only some very familiar faces submitted the paperwork to be on the March ballot.

Mayor Rob Allen has decided to seek a third term in office, and will be unchallenged in his re-election bid. Also filing for ballot spots were current Trustees Kevin O’Malley, Emile Marpe and Deputy Mayor Bob Ryan. They will also be unopposed.

The board is currently short one member since Vanessa Lewis resigned because she had move outside the village limits. At that time, Mayor Allen decided not to fill the seat since it was close to the annual election. However, no petitions were filed to run for the remainder of her term, one year. That spot on the board will now be decided by write in and/or absentee ballots. All the other positions are for the full two year terms.

The election will take place on March 16.