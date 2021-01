Tri-Town Ambulance Service Gets Even More Complicated

Captain Allain Says He Will No Longer Pursue The Proposal

by Doug La Rocque

When it was time for the departmental reports at the Monday, January 11 Grafton Town Board meeting, Rescue Squad Captain Joe Allain handed each of the Board members a letter in which he stated he no longer intended to pursue the idea of a paid ambulance service covering the towns of Grafton, Berlin and Petersburgh.