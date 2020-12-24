Merton W. Houghton

Hoosick Falls – Merton Wayne Houghton, 88, passed away on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Merton was born on July 8, 1932, in Bennington, VT, to Myron and Mariam (Wood) Houghton. He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his service in the USAF, he returned to the Bennington/Hoosick Falls area, where he took work at Dodge Fibers Corporations. On June 13, 1954, he married the late Ann (Mulvihill) Houghton. They raised three sons and one daughter.

Merton enjoyed his time volunteering for the HFFD, going on long drives, telling stories, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two sons; Leo Wayne (Kim) and John William (Wanda); his daughter Mary Ann (Bill) Hanselman ; all of Hoosick Falls; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Myron and Mariam, beloved wife Ann, and son Joseph Clark.

Funeral services will be Saturday December 26, at noon from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hoosick Falls.

Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 am until the start of the service. Memorial contributions maybe made to either the Hoosick Falls Fire department or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the funeral home.