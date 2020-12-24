John Guile

Hoosick Falls – John BC Guile, 82, passed away on Wednesday December 16, at his residence surrounded by his family. He resided on Church Street with his wife Ann Marie (Flynn) Guile.

John was born on September 16, 1938, son of the late Clifford and Gladys (Hunt) Guile. He attended school in Eagle Bridge and St. Mary’s Academy. John worked for Blue Flame Gas Company as a Service Technician for fifty years. He also taught piano lessons for forty-six years, both traveling to students and from his home. John was also involved with area bands playing the accordion in the “Hoosick Hot Spots” Band and piano with the Cortland Cottrell Band. He also played at the World’s Fair for two consecutive years opening for the Rolling Stones Band. John loved gardening both flowers and vegetables, he also like doing Sudoku’s. Most of all John enjoyed time spent with his family.

Survivors other than his wife Ann Marie include their daughter Roseanne (Neil) Stowell of Hoosick Falls, NY, grandchildren Zach, Alex (Lauren) Hailey and Hannah (Drew) Bugbee, Charlie Stowell, Katelyn (James) Cutler, adopted grandson Michael Bohmer, great grandchildren Madelyn, Sadie and Tucker Bugbee, Isabella Cutler. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins and by a sister Anna Kelley and a brother David Guile. John is predeceased by his daughter Theresa Bugbee and three brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will was offered on Tuesday December 22, from the Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Immaculate Conception Church Restoration Fund or the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls who are handling the arrangements.