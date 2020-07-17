Resolution Supporting BLM Movement Rejected

By County Lawmakers

Sheriff Russo Strongly Objected To Legislation

by Doug La Rocque

There were actually two resolutions presented to the Tuesday, July 14 meeting of the Rensselaer County Legislature, one initially sponsored by the six Democratic members with much stronger language then the amended version, from which three members, Carol Weaver, Bob Burns and Erin Sullivan-Teta later asked to have their names removed.