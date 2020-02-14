The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Panther Bowlers Finish Second In Class C/D Tournament

By Leave a Comment

Tuesday, February 11. Boulevard Bowl, Schenectady. The Hoosick Falls bowling team finished its postseason on Tuesday, with a second place finish in the Section 2 Class C/D Tournament.

You must be logged in to view this article.