Sewer Project Facing New Cost Overruns

Village Board Not Pleased With The News

By Doug La Rocque

MRB Group, the engineering firm that has been handling the sewer project along the Lyman Street and River Street area that has been in the works for several years, was back before a special meeting of the Hoosick Falls Village Board Tuesday evening, January 7, looking for approval of another amendment (Number 6) to the original engineering services budget that totals $104,776.