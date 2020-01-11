The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Hoosick Falls

By Leave a Comment

HFCS Audit Not A Bad Thing

By Doug La Rocque

The Hoosick Falls Central School District recently received the results of an audit done on the district for the time period of July 1, 2015 through the end of the 2018-19 School Year.

You must be logged in to view this article.