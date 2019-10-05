The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

HFCS Golfers Finish Undefeated, 14-0

By Leave a Comment

Wasaren League Tournament

Monday, September 30. Troy Country Club (par 71). Senior Ryan Bloomer 75 and junior Mat Smith 76 finished first and second individually, helping the Panthers secure 1st place as a team.

You must be logged in to view this article.