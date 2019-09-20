Tamarac............0.....6 .....0 ....0........ 6

Stillwater.........13....20 ....7 ....6 .......46

Friday, Sept. 13. Tamarac ran into a buzzsaw Friday evening when Stillwater came out and dominated the first half, outscoring the Bengals 33-0. Stillwater, arguably the best Section 2, Class C team, and having the best running back combination, small in stature, big in elusiveness, Mason Seymour (151 yards in this game) and Luc Lescault, who opened the scoring with an 81 yard touchdown run. Both are seniors.