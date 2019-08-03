Undocumented Aliens And Lawsuits

By Doug La Rocque

In last week’s edition of The Eastwick Press, it was reported that several Rensselaer County officials, including County Executive Steve McLaughlin, County Clerk Frank Merola and Republican Board of Election Commissioner Jason Schofield had announced that the County Board of Elections would begin to share with U.S. Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (I.C.E.) the names and addresses of people that have registered to vote in Rensselaer County through the Motor Voter Program.