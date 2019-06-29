Valley Avenue Apartments Ready To Respond To Environmental Questions
By Doug La Rocque
David Leon, the developer of the highly controversial apartment complex slated for lands behind Planet Fitness and to the south of Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7), informed the Brunswick Planning Board at its June 20 meeting, they are ready to respond to the questions and instructions contained in a 13 page scoping document, handed them at the board’s December 6, 2018 meeting.
You must be logged in to view this article.