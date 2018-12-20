The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Conference On Dewey Loeffel Landfill

Submitted by Pam Lever of Uncaged

 A conference about potential remediation options for the Dewey Loeffel EPA superfund site in the Town of Nassau will be held January 5, from 9:30 am to 5 pm, at the Comfort Inn, I90 Exit 10, Castleton.

