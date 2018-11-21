Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Ambulance Funding A Topic For Discussion By Doug La Rocque Grafton Rescue Squad Captain Joe Allain asked the Town Board Monday evening, November 19, to consider reversing a change it made in the Squad’s budget for 2019. You must be logged in to view this article.
By Amy Modesti With Thanksgiving this week, volunteers of HACA (Hoosick Area Church Association, Inc.), with additional assistance from Hoosick Falls High School students, were busy last week delivering their non-perishable food items to The First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls. You must be logged in to view this article.
A New Stewart’s Store For Center Brunswick By Doug La Rocque The Stewarts Ice Cream Corporation first approached the Brunswick Planning Board in October of 2016 about constructing a new larger store to replace the one that is currently at the corner of NY Routes 7 and 142. You must be logged in to view […]
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period. You must be […]
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.