Nearly Tiny Home Sales Proposed For Hoosick Road

By Doug La Rocque

Simply Better Auto Center, owned by Rensselaer Honda, is looking to sell what are called “small mobile home-type units,” on its lot at 805 Hoosick Road. The applicant was previously before the Brunswick Planning Board to discuss the details of the site plan, and told Board members at the Thursday, July 19 meeting they had redrawn that plan to move the trailers away from the main building.

They are seeking a permit to house up to six trailers at one time, but indicate the actual number in inventory probably would not be more than four. They also indicated the units would be models, not sold and replaced.

Planning Board Engineer Wayne Bonesteel told them the site plan they looked to file that evening was still incomplete, and not yet stamped. The company’s General Sales Manager, Michael Smith, indicated the paperwork would be completed in time to be considered at the Board’s next meeting, on August 2.

Earlier in the evening, the Board approved a waiver of a sub-division for Lacy and Eric Davidson on 100 Cole Lane. The Davidsons were seeking permission to split a 1.1-acre lot off the existing 4.13-acre parcel. Since this was simply returning the land to its original two parcels, the request was approved, with the condition that a small shed on the 1.1-acre parcel be removed within one year or prior to any sale.

Turning Two Solar Facilities Into One

Last Fall, the town’s Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, gave Borrego Solar permission to construct a commercial solar site on Brick Church Road (Route 278). At the time, the plan called for two separate solar collection facilities. Borrego says that because of improvements in the solar panel efficiency, they would like to combine the two into one, thus increasing setbacks and reducing the number of power poles required from six to three. They also indicated the change would not impact any of their approved plans concerning on-site wetlands.

The Board indicated it is in favor of the change, and that no additional public hearing would be necessary. The Board is simply waiting for the Rensselaer County Planning Department to sign off on it, before it can approve the modification to the Special Use Permit.

Public Hearings

The Board scheduled two public hearings for their August 16 meeting, both involving the construction of accessory apartments, one requested by William and Debra Lyons at 149 Moonlawn Road, the other by James and Carolanne Winckler, at 50 Colehammer Avenue. There was no action taken on the other matters on the agenda.