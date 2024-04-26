Valente Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Manslaughter

Submitted by the US Department of Labor

Anthony Valente, a mine manager at the R. J. Valente Quarry in Grafton, has pled guilty to manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony. Valente admitted to causing Darren Miller’s death in October 2022 by disregarding and overriding safety features of a crane Valente was operating, which resulted in a piece of the crane striking Miller, a 35-year-old mechanic, and causing his death. The manager agreed to serve a six-month jail sentence and five years of probation. He is expected to report to jail on June 14th.