The Berlin Food Closet’s annual corned beef and cabbage dinner will be held on Saturday, March 16th, from 4 to 6 pm. The cost for the take-out meal is $17 for adults and $8 for children. The dinner will include corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, applesauce, roll, and dessert. The dinner will be available at the United Methodist Church at Berlin, 17 South Main Street. Reserve your tickets today by calling 518-658-2942 or 518-795-0509.