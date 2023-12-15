Letters to Santa Claus

Attention children of Grafton: nothing stops the magic of Christmas. The Grafton Community Library has been asked by Santa to help gather letters from the children of Grafton to make sure they arrive at the North Pole on time and safely.

The Grafton Community Library will be accepting letters now through December 19th; that will give the library plenty of time to forward them to the US Postal Service and North Pole.

Children are invited to write Santa a letter, send him good cheer, and let him know how good they have been this past year. Please include the child’s age and gender in the letter.

Children writing letters will receive a letter back from Santa.

Santa’s elves also ask that children print their name and address clearly so Santa does not miss them.

You can hand deliver or mail your letter; then the letters are picked up by Santa’s elves and taken directly to the North Pole.

Letters can be mailed to PO Box H, Grafton NY, 12082. Hand carried letters can be placed in the white mailbox located at the library. No stamps are necessary if dropped in the white mailbox.